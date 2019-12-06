Pop star and actor Justin Timberlake has apologised to his actress-wife Jessica Biel days after he was seen holding hands with the co-star of his upcoming movie.

He issued the public apology on Thursday via Instagram, saying he prefers to “stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love.”

He then wrote that in the photos and video that went viral last month of him and actress Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar, he “displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star.”

The 38-year-old Timberlake is filming the movie “Palmer” with Wainwright in New Orleans. He married Biel in 2012 and they have a son, four-year-old Silas.

Read his original statement, which has drawn over one million likes on Thursday night