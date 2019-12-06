Brighton manager, Graham Potter has disclosed that his team defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night because his players ‘did really well’ against the Gunners during the first half of the encounter.

Goals from Adam Webster and Neal Maupay gave Potter’s men all three points against Arsenal. However, Alexandre Lacazette did score a goal for Freddie Ljungberg’s men.

Speaking after the match, Potter was quoted by Football London as saying at his post-match press conference: “We did really well in the first half and all of that could have gone out the window.

“The quality that Arsenal have upfront, everything can change in two actions so I’m delighted. We had to focus on ourselves because it doesn’t matter about Arsenal. It isn’t so easy to do but we did it well and showed enough quality to get the result.

“It felt like a good win. You have to survive moments here of course but I’m delighted with the players. We just try to play how we play. We did the same against Liverpool. It’s nice to get a reward for how you try to play but we won’t get carried away.”