For the Livespot festival in Nigeria and Ghana on December 7th and 8th, U.S. rapper Cardi B is already in Lagos and fans are going crazy with excitement.

Cardi says she wants to eat real Nigerian Jollof not a hotel food and that she also wants to go into the real streets of the center of excellence.

Here’s what her followers have to say:

It's Christmas and Cardi B come back to her home country#CardiBinLagos pic.twitter.com/W6wTSbIkL7 — His Hoeliness 💦 (@maxxyfire) December 6, 2019

So Davido actually recorded Fall with Cardi B last February and we are just hearing it now. Did she play it because she was coming to Nigeria? Are we going to see Davido on Stage with Cardi B??? I smell something 🙃 #CardiBinLagos — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) December 6, 2019

She wants to take offset picture to Shiloh ground. #CardiBinLagos https://t.co/iwqSPqkhsP — B E S T I E (@EsieboG) December 6, 2019

Someone should tell dat #CardiB bouncer dat the army carmo he's holding can get him beaten up, this is Nigeria 🇳🇬 #CardiBinLagos pic.twitter.com/4CG3RPLscY — BROWNIE(gov. of ikorodu) (@iCraze6) December 6, 2019

Cardi B says she wants to eat Jollof Rice. Please they should make sure it's not prepared by a yoruba woman oh. If the pepper enter her throat, she will start sounding like Tope Alabi#CardiBinLagos — Chlorpheniramine 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) December 6, 2019

The Cardib we The Kadija Balogun

ordered for we got

#CardiBinLagos pic.twitter.com/5UyGCWgZTe — Eniola Olaniyi (@ennysstyling) December 6, 2019

If Cardi B knw wetin gud 4 her, mk she dey dat Eko Hotel way she dey o. Her mouth just dey run, I wnt 2 go 2 d hoods, eat real Nigeria food..we agree for d food but u see d hoods like shitta, Mushin, Oshodi, AJ nd d rest… If dem catch u, dem go OFFSET you, 2secs #CardiBinLagos pic.twitter.com/OPG2tKdMIj — Still On Still™ 🎓 ®© (@iamstillonstill) December 6, 2019