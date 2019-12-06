Starboy boss surprised his fans on Friday as he released a new musical project without prior announcement or notification.

The new project titled ‘Soundman’ was released at about 6 AM – Nigerian Time – on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Music lovers got to know about the project when Wizkid dropped the link to the various streaming platforms where songs on the project can be listened to on his Twitter account – as at 12.00 PM on Friday, there over 60,000 comments on Twitter, reacting to the EP and Wizkid’s willingness to take bold risk at anytime.

‘Soundman’ is a 7-track Extended Play with songs like ‘Ease your mind’, ‘Thankful’, ‘Electric,’ and ‘Mine’. Other songs on the project are ‘Cover Me,’ ‘Blow,’ and ‘Jam.’

The song has collaboration with Chronixx, Blaq Jerzee, DJ Tunez, and Kel P.

The EP released is coming 15 days after Davido released his album, titled ‘A Good Time’.

Here are some of the comments on Wikid’s new project:

There's nothing Wizkid can do that'll surprise me anymore after this #Soundman EP. At this rate, Wizkid can hop in a city unannounced and say his show is in 30 minutes time. — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) December 6, 2019

Davido, Timi Dakolo, Wizkid, Fireboy and Larry Gaaga really blessed us with dope albums this 4th quarter 🙏🏾 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) December 6, 2019

Christmas gift came early

Wizkid's new EP #SoundMan giving me goosebumps and making me smile like a baby.

Wizkid, you didn't have to snap that hard na. pic.twitter.com/jHdc6xT5bJ — ZEUS (@itzbasito) December 6, 2019

Only Wizkid can release EP without a pre hype. Only Wizkid can release EP in the very early hours of the day when many were still sleeping. Only Wizkid can sell out a show that he hasn't even announced its date yet. Ladies and gents, your artiste of the decade, STARBOY! — Pablo Noser (@pablobignose) December 6, 2019

Wizkid’s confidence in himself is unrivaled. No other Nigerian artiste can do what he does. That’s one of the the things I love about him, he’s quiet about whatever he wants to do till he does it. He dropped the #soundman EP without any prior hype and it’s doing well. A king!! — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) December 6, 2019