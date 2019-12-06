Everton has appointed Duncan Ferguson to temporarily take charge of the club as they begin their search for a manager after sacking Marco Silva.

Silva, who had been under intense pressure, was sacked after losses against Leicester and a 5-2 hammering by Liverpool on Wednesday.

A statement from Everton confirming Ferguson’s appointment read: “Everton Football Club can confirm that manager Marco Silva has left the club.

“Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and the board of directors would like to thank Marco for his service over the last 18 months and wish him well for the future. Duncan Ferguson has taken temporary charge of the first team and will manage the side for the game against Chelsea on Saturday. The club aims to confirm a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible.”

Silva leaves with Everton in the relegation zone and with matches against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal to come before Christmas.