Following the successful evacuation of Street traders, shanties, illegally parked vehicles and miscreants on the stretch of outer Marina last week, Lagos State Government on Thursday announced the extension of the enforcement to areas around MCwen Bridge, down to Muson Centre, to the Flag Staff House, Police AIG Zone 2 office Road, Onikan to the Race Course Roundabout, stretching to the old State House MARINA.

The State, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello declared a zero tolerance for Street traders, operators of food courts on the roadsides, vehicles that are indiscriminately parked who line up the stretch of all the listed roads, under the bridges and areas thereby inhibiting the free flow of traffic.

He also gave marching orders that operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) must continually ensure that no street trader was found in any of the areas henceforth and that they should also maintain motorised patrols to clear any spill over of traders and goods.

The Commissioner added that “the same applies to owners of all vehicles abandoned or parked indiscriminately on the roadsides including the Onikan alignment, who must remove such vehicles immediately or risk being towed away.”

He directed the Lagos State Waste Management Authority LAWMA to deploy more street sweeping gangs to all the listed areas to ensure continuous sweeping of both dirt and sand and provision of special gangs to monitor the effectiveness of the sweeping gangs.

He added that Lagos State Parks and Garden Agency LASPARK, on it’s part on a daily basis must “clear all vegetal nuisances noticed in the listed areas and roads and also ensure that some of the areas that have lawns converted into clothes hanging lines are cleaned up immediately.”

Tunji Bello said the task of cleaning up Lagos and restoring the greenery had begun and that there would be no looking back, reiterating that after the completion of the Clean-Up of Marina and its surrounding areas, the next port of call would be Ikoyi and Victoria Island.