Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin on Friday called for the abolition of Government Reserved Area (GRA) in the state capital.

Sulu-Gambari, also Chairman, Kwara Traditional Council made the call while receiving members of the Technical Committee on the New Ilorin Master Plan, on a courtesy visit in his palace.

The monarch described some areas in Ilorin metropolis regarded as GRA as discrimination against the common man in the society, NAN reports.

“Ilorin is now more developed than before and needs some modern infrastructure to meet international standards,” he said.

The royal father praised the State Government for its vision on the New llorin Master Plan, which he said will further popularise the ancient city.

Sulu-Gambari assured the committee of support needed to facilitate the successful completion of its assignment.

The Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Jacob Olorunfemi in his remarks said the committee was set up by the state government with a mission to make Ilorin a Mega City.

Olorunfemi said the visit was to seek royal blessings towards the successful implementation of the programme.