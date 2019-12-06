The President, Dance Guild of Nigeria (GOND), Mr Victor Thompson, has advised members of the guild to be mindful of their dressing.

Thompson in Lagos said that young dancers should appreciate the difference between work and public dress sense.

According to him, just as in any other professions there are some ills found among dance practitioners, which the guild is battling with.

“Some of the ills are plaiting of hair, wearing earrings and tattoo by men, irregular and indecent dressing, among others.

“It is one of those things that the guild is still dealing with in the industry.

“We always tell them that there is a great difference between, work and public dress code.

“On the stage, a whole lot of things are allowed and that is for the stage. When you finish from the stage, you go back to your public dress sense.

“That is why you will not see me walk around with plaited hair and earrings in public. I should represent the positive aspect of a dancer which the guild stands for,” he said.

Thompson said that indecent dress sense had implications on young dancers, as there were certain places they could not enter to discuss the dance business.

He said any indecent dancer should engage a manager, who should appear for him and discuss business on their behalf.

Thompson said that they had always told young dancers that once they finish from the stage, it was expected of them to dress respectfully and decently in public.

According to him, I am not saying that hair plaiting and some dressing are wrong but if that is how the dancer wants to appear, he/she may not be welcomed in some corporate settings.

At a recent Dance Summit organised by the Lagos State Chapter of the Dance Guild, a professional dancer, Muyiwa Osinaike, popularly known as Yoruba Ambassador, said Nigerian dancers should seek knowledge to improve their skills.

According to him, knowledge is very important for them to be professional dancers in truth.

“It is a pity that there is no specialised institution for dance in Nigeria. You can only study Theatre Arts and major in Dance.

“Dancers should go the extra mile to acquire in Dance Science, Dance Management and Dance Marketing, among others.

Osinaike said that they should strive for professionalism as dancers.

Dr Cornel-Best Onyekaba, a Senior Lecturer, Creative Arts Department, University of Lagos, said that dancers should look responsible in the way they dress and conduct themselves in public.

According to him, nobody will like to discuss serious business with them if they do not package themselves well.