An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court docked an 18-year-old bus conductor, Emmanuel Iwede for allegedly stealing three mobile phones valued at N12,000.

The defendant, whose address was not stated, is being tried for damages, stealing and causing a breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on Nov. 21 at the Ago-Owu area of Shogunle-Oshodi, Lagos.

Ogu alleged that the defendant entered the compound of one Mrs. Esther Itabor at night, damaging a window net valued at N10, 000 and stole two Itel phones valued at N8,000. The Prosecutor also said that the defendant entered the apartment of Mr. Francis Romanda and stole a Nokia phone valued at N4, 000.

The Prosecutor added that the defendant was, however, caught while entering another apartment of Mr. Sodiq Olaleye.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 280, 308, 309 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. J. A. Adegun, admitted the defendant to a bail of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun, thereafter, adjourned the case until Dec. 27 for mention.