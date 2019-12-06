Amnesty International (AI), on Friday, called on President Buhari’s governance to drop all charges against Omoyele Sowore, convener of the RevolutionNow Movement after his release from the custody of the Department of the State Service.

Less than 24 hours after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ordered the release of detained Sowore, the Department of the State Service DSS, complied with the Judge’s order. Sowore was released along with his co-accused Olawale Bakare around 7:15 pm last night.

They were released to their lead counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN Mr. Femi Falana.

Reacting, Amnesty International called on Buhari’s government to drop all charges against Sowore and his accomplices. The rights group added that Sowore was detained for exercising his freedom of expression hence all charges should be dropped against him.

AI on its verified Twitter page wrote: “Amnesty International welcomes the release of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare. We again call on authorities to drop all charges against them. We are also calling for the release of Agba Jalingo. All of them were detained solely for exercising their freedom of expression.”