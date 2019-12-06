ASA today released the video for the song ‘Murder in the USA’ , off the LUCID album

LYRICS :

It all happened so fast
I can’t recall
Police men everywhere
No where to run
It took awhile but I came out of hiding with my hands up
They say -if you know -what’s good for you come on out with your hands up
Cos I have been running
Can’t run no more
Got blood on my hands

Who’s gonna save me now
I killed my lover and ran away
Committed murder in the USA
Who’s gonna save me now

Who’s gonna help me now
I killed my lover and I ran away
I didn’t mean it to go this way
Who’s gonna help now

It all happened so fast
I can’t recall/undone
We’d just made love
And it was so pure
And then my phone started ringing
You saw a name and got crazy
Nothing I said was true you chose I didn’t love you
Now I’m in trouble
Big big trouble
Got blood on my hands

Who’s gonna save me now
I killed my lover and I ran away
Committed murder in the USA
Who’s gonna save me now

Who’s gonna help me now
I killed my lover and I ran away
Didn’t mean it to go this way
Who’s gonna help me

You and I
We were meant to be
Still in love going strong
In a perfect world
Guess I will be seeing you soon now
They saw I got to face the chair now
Oh no no no
Wish I could turn back time

Who’s gonna save me now
I killed my lover and I ran away
Baby I didn’t mean it to go this way

Who’s gonna save me now
I killed my lover and I ran away
Committed murder in the USA
Who’s gonna save me now

Who’s gonna help me now
I killed my lover and I ran away
Didn’t mean it to go this way
Who’s gonna help me