ASA today released the video for the song ‘Murder in the USA’ , off the LUCID album
#MurderintheUSA a crime that could be prevented if we are conscious of the subtle early signs. Don’t be afraid seek help.
It takes some women 7 times to leave an abusive relationship and by then, let’s hope it is not too late. ❤️🦅
Video out now! https://t.co/y0y440nwRn#LUCID pic.twitter.com/boFt6genkC
— Asa (@Asa_official) December 6, 2019
LYRICS :
It all happened so fast
I can’t recall
Police men everywhere
No where to run
It took awhile but I came out of hiding with my hands up
They say -if you know -what’s good for you come on out with your hands up
Cos I have been running
Can’t run no more
Got blood on my hands
Who’s gonna save me now
I killed my lover and ran away
Committed murder in the USA
Who’s gonna save me now
Who’s gonna help me now
I killed my lover and I ran away
I didn’t mean it to go this way
Who’s gonna help now
It all happened so fast
I can’t recall/undone
We’d just made love
And it was so pure
And then my phone started ringing
You saw a name and got crazy
Nothing I said was true you chose I didn’t love you
Now I’m in trouble
Big big trouble
Got blood on my hands
Who’s gonna save me now
I killed my lover and I ran away
Committed murder in the USA
Who’s gonna save me now
Who’s gonna help me now
I killed my lover and I ran away
Didn’t mean it to go this way
Who’s gonna help me
You and I
We were meant to be
Still in love going strong
In a perfect world
Guess I will be seeing you soon now
They saw I got to face the chair now
Oh no no no
Wish I could turn back time
Who’s gonna save me now
I killed my lover and I ran away
Baby I didn’t mean it to go this way
Who’s gonna save me now
I killed my lover and I ran away
Committed murder in the USA
Who’s gonna save me now
Who’s gonna help me now
I killed my lover and I ran away
Didn’t mean it to go this way
Who’s gonna help me
What do you think?