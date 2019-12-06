ASA today released the video for the song ‘Murder in the USA’ , off the LUCID album

#MurderintheUSA a crime that could be prevented if we are conscious of the subtle early signs. Don’t be afraid seek help.

It takes some women 7 times to leave an abusive relationship and by then, let’s hope it is not too late. ❤️🦅

Video out now! https://t.co/y0y440nwRn#LUCID pic.twitter.com/boFt6genkC — Asa (@Asa_official) December 6, 2019

LYRICS :

It all happened so fast

I can’t recall

Police men everywhere

No where to run

It took awhile but I came out of hiding with my hands up

They say -if you know -what’s good for you come on out with your hands up

Cos I have been running

Can’t run no more

Got blood on my hands

Who’s gonna save me now

I killed my lover and ran away

Committed murder in the USA

Who’s gonna save me now

Who’s gonna help me now

I killed my lover and I ran away

I didn’t mean it to go this way

Who’s gonna help now

It all happened so fast

I can’t recall/undone

We’d just made love

And it was so pure

And then my phone started ringing

You saw a name and got crazy

Nothing I said was true you chose I didn’t love you

Now I’m in trouble

Big big trouble

Got blood on my hands

Who’s gonna save me now

I killed my lover and I ran away

Committed murder in the USA

Who’s gonna save me now

Who’s gonna help me now

I killed my lover and I ran away

Didn’t mean it to go this way

Who’s gonna help me

You and I

We were meant to be

Still in love going strong

In a perfect world

Guess I will be seeing you soon now

They saw I got to face the chair now

Oh no no no

Wish I could turn back time

Who’s gonna save me now

I killed my lover and I ran away

Baby I didn’t mean it to go this way

Who’s gonna save me now

I killed my lover and I ran away

Committed murder in the USA

Who’s gonna save me now

Who’s gonna help me now

I killed my lover and I ran away

Didn’t mean it to go this way

Who’s gonna help me