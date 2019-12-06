Abike Dabiri-Erewa has appealed to Nigerians in diaspora to be of good behaviour following the attack on Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi in Madrid, Spain.

Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM, made the appeal in a statement released on Friday.

She said such incidents tarnish the image of the country and other Nigerians living outside the country.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “NIDCOM appeals to Nigerians in diaspora to be of good behaviour wherever they are because such incidents tarnish the image of the country in their host countries.

“Also, such attitude has multiplier negative effects on Nigerians living in that country who are law-abiding.”

Dabiri- Erewa also applauded the prompt intervention of the Nigerian Mission in Spain and the Spanish police who ensured that the attacks did not escalate.

(NAN)