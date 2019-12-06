Police have deployed a new Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku, to Adamawa state ahead of the local government elections in the state on Saturday.

While speaking on the development, the Commissioner on Friday assured the public of adequate security for the exercise in a statement.

“I am deployed to Adamawa to oversee the forthcoming local government election scheduled for tomorrow, December 7.

“I want to assure members of the public that deployment of policemen and other securities from sister security agencies is done to cover all polling units across the state to ensure the electorate cast their votes without being harassed or intimidated.

“Let me equally warn that no form of election rigging, thuggery or violence would be allowed to disrupt the election process.

“There is going to be Stop and Search, patrols and monitoring of election process in the entire state to apprehend anyone that is out to cause breakdown of law and order,” Maku said.

He also announced the restriction of movement from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“I want to thank and appreciate members of the general public and equally call on them to be law-abiding and report any suspicious movements around them to the police,” the CP said.