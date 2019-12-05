Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara says members of his newly inaugurated cabinet would be on a three months probation during which their performances would be measured.

The governor made the remark on Thursday when members of his new cabinet comprising 19 commissioners and 28 special advisers took their oath of office.

“You will be placed on three months probation within which your capability and efficiency will be measured. It is, therefore, my hope that you will live above board so that together we move our state to a higher level of development.

“There will be a quarterly review of your performances as any form of laxity will not be entertained,” the governor cautioned.

He called on members of the public in the state especially the youths to allow the new government functionaries to operate and render their contributions to the development of the state.

“Do not distract them from their official responsibilities through unofficial visits and unnecessary demands. We are putting in place measures to guard against loitering within the premises of government offices.

“The Secretary to the State Government and the Head of Service are to ensure that government offices are adequately secured and public officials discharge their functions as expected without any form of molestation or harassment,” he ordered.

The governor submitted the list of 19 commissioner-nominees and that of special advisers for confirmation by the state House of Assembly on Tuesday and they were all screened and cleared the next day leading to their inauguration on Thursday.

The new commissioners are: Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau, Alhaji Aminu Sulaiman, Abdulkadir Buhari Gora, Jinaidu Muhammad, Muhammad Sadiq Maiturare, Zainab Lawal Gummi, Jamilu Aliyu, Dr Nura Isah and Rabiu Garba,

Others are, Sufyanu Bashir Yuguda, Ibrahim Jibo Magayaki, Yahaya Chado Gora, Yahaya Muhammad Kanoma, Sheik Tukur Sani Jangebe, Ibrahim Isah Mayana, Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, Barrister Nura Ibrahim Zarumi, Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi and Abubakar Muhammad.

The 28 Special Advisers include Alhaji Abdullahi Gurbinbore a former commissioner in the immediate past Yari-led APC administration in the state, Alhaji Danyaro Abdullahi, Sa’adu Muhammad, Yusuf Zugu former Special Adviser under Yari’s administration, Aliyu Madawaki Adabka, Ahmad Mukhtar Muhammad, Faika Ahmed Muhammad, lbrahim Ma’aji Gusau and Aminu Abdullahi.

Others are, Gazali Shehu Ahmad, Malam Aminu Zailani former Special Adviser Ulama Council to former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari, Aliyu S Fawa, Umar Sani Katuka, Ahmad Muhammad, Lukman Bisallla Majidadi, Muhammad Bello Galadima, Junaidu Sani Kaura, Rufai Abubakar Chiroma, and Umar G Muhammed.

Othes also are Zailani Baffa, Aminu Iliyasu, Ahmad Muhammad Kabir, Abdullahi Habibu Sirajo, Sambo Garba Marafa, Lawali Abubakar, Abdurrahman Bala, Rabi Ibrahim and Sule Magayaki.