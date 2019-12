Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has condoled with his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Governor Udom Emmanuel, over the death of his father, Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang.

Governor Wike described late Pa Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, as a man whose vision of life was remarkable.

He prayed that God will grant the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State the fortitude to bear the loss.

Elder Nkanang died on Sunday, the 1st of December 2019, at the age of Ninety (90) years.