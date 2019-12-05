Your favorite action film is already here as the first trailer for the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” drops.

The trailer comes after a 15-second teaser was released on Monday and a series of character posters on Tuesday.

The film has Daniel Craig on what has been said to be his last film as 007, and also introduces Lashana Lynch (who we see in the trailer threatening to put a bullet in Bond’s knee) who has been said to be taking over as 007.

The movie which will be officially in Cinemas from April 2020, stars Oscar-winner Rami Malek as the villain Safin.