VIKINGS season six debuted yesterday evening on History and fans were thrilled to find a beloved character returned. Fans have been speculating for months about whether or not Ragnar Lothbrok would return despite being killed off in season four but last night saw him reappear.

The season six premiere saw Viking legend Ragnar Lothbrok (played by Travis Fimmel) return despite dying in a snake pit in season four of the History program. However, his return comes with a big twist leaving fans disappointed.

New Beginnings was the first of two episodes to air in the US last night and there was a notable return for a fan favorite Ragnar.

Focussing on his former flame Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), Ragnar reappears in flashbacks.

Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) tried to help the shield maiden set up a farm so she could retire.

However, once alone, the warrior was reminded of her early romance with Ragnar and their son Bjorn.

It was then she thought of Ragnar and he could be seen once more, only for a brief moment, before he was killed by King Aelle (Ivan Blakeley Kaye).

There have been several hints Ragnar would make an appearance.

However, just days before the premiere, fans were thrown off the scent when newcomer Andrei Claude asserted he wouldn’t be making a comeback.

“I don’t think he’ll be coming back in this season though,” he told Mero.co.uk.

With two episodes already broadcast, showrunner Michael Hirst has teased more about Lagertha’s storyline, noting she won’t be in retirement for long.

“You can imagine that she might want to retire, that she might have had just about a belly full of battles and death,” he told Gamespot.

“She’s been fighting since she was very young.

“Lots of things have happened in her private life and her public life.”

The showrunner went on to add it would be “sensible” for Lagertha to stay away from drama and retire.

However, it’s unlikely Lagertha will be able to stay out of it for long giving her track record.

“A famous shield maiden can’t suddenly become un-historic,” Michael continued.

“In a world in which fame meant so much – I don’t mean celebrity.

“I mean frame for actually having done real things – you simply can’t disappear.”

Unfortunately, the episode three teaser hints Lagertha may not be around for too much longer.

She is being watched in the trailer – could it be by Ivar’s (Alex Hogh Anderson) men who want her dead?

Fans know she’ll be killed by a son of Ragnar, could it be as a result of Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) not dispensing of his enemies?