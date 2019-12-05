Taylor Swift has announced she will release a festive song, titled “Christmas Tree Farm” tonight (5 December).

The news was announced via Good Morning America and then on Swift’s social media.

“When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee,” she tweeted. “When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgemental brush offs… just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos) OUT TONIGHT. #ChristmasTreeFarm.”

Swift has covered a number of Christmas songs, including her festive 2007 EP The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, but has never released an original.

Her seventh album Lover was released this year to critical acclaim and considerable commercial success.

In a review for The Independent, the record was praised its return to a sound of “moony romance and earnest earworms”, and for Swift’s ability to “distill infatuation into something specific and universal”.

Swift was named Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards in November.

