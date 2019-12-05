A week after reports of the demolition of property worth 250 Million belonging to the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, by the Kano State Government, the administration has requested the monarch’s account number for compensation.

This is contained in a statement, on Wednesday, by the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Bureau for Land Management, Murtala Shehu Umar.

The property, located at Ibrahim Dabo Road, was demolished to pave way for the ongoing flyover and underpass being constructed at the Dangi Roundabout area. The demolition of structures within the land and the fence was supervised by the Commissioner of Works, Engineer Muaz Magaji, on Friday, 15 November 2019.

Officials of the Ministry of Lands disclosed that Emir Sanusi purchased the 1.2-hectare land in 2010 at a cost of 200 Million and that the land was recently valued 250 Million at a commercial rate.

But the state government has insisted that payment would be made in accordance with the statutory land rate – N4.5million.

Umar said the government did not seize “any land belonging to the Monarch. Although as the general public is aware that the present administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is constructing a gigantic Underpass, first of its kind in the country at Dangi on Zaria road, and due to the nature of design and size of the underpass some structures within the area were affected and needed to be removed from the area.

“Among the structures affected are 2 wall fenced lands belonging to the Emir, one at Ibrahim Dabo Road, and the other at Dr. Borodo Road and another big dilapidated room attached to the walls, these structures were removed with the consent of His Royal Highness as it was not the whole plot that was affected as some Media reported.

“Any person is free to visit the area to assess and see for himself to avoid doubt and report to the general public what he/she has seen instead of carrying news from the people who don’t want peace in the State.

“Based on this development Kano State Bureau for Land Management is appealing to His Royal Highness the Emir of Kano Malan Muhammadu Sanusi II to send his account details for the payment of his compensation, since the Government has released the money to the Bureau to settle all the compensation of the affected structures, and only the Emir is yet to submit his bank details as at this time”