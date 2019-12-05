Cardi B- Getty Images for DCP

On Saturday, December 7th, 2019, rap queen Cardi B is billed to perform at the Livespot Festival going down at the Eko Atlantic Energy City.

The ”Money” pioneer is already on her way to Africa as she was seen twerking to Davido’s ”Fall” in a private.

Fans have since reacted to the video, urging OBO to drop the remix video already with the mum of one.

1:03am drop my KK in NY on my way to Afrriiiiicaaaaaaaaaa baybeeeee!!!!!!

The rapper will also be performing in Ghana on December 8th likewise.