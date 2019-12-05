Nigerians have continued to air their opinion on Bishop David Oyedepo’s comment on the controversial hate speech bill.

Speaking at Shiloh 2019 tagged ‘Breaking limit, Founder and general overseer of the Living Faith Church, a.k.a. Winners Chapel described the bill as a ‘crazy idea.’

Oyedepo said the bill was aimed to silence Nigerians, and boasted that he cannot be silenced because he is called by God.

Oyedepo said “Hate speech is one of the craziest ideas ever.

“You say something truthful about them and they call it is hate speech? You can’t silence a man of God because he is called by God.

“A prophet is answerable to God only, what God tells him he will say. You cannot stand for God and be a loser.

“I don’t know if anyone loves Nigeria more than I do. Imagine they are not hanging killers, they want to hang ‘hate speakers?

“ Anyways that is dead already if the wicked will not stop his wickedness God will stop his wickedness.”

However, while some of the comments on Twitter trolled Bishop Oyedepo for his opinion, most of the comments supported his opinion on the bill.

A commentator wrote: “Bishop Oyedepo has spoken. The proposed Hate Speech Bill is arrant nonsense. Everyone knows this. FGS, what happens to opposition parties whose job is to put the incumbent government on their toes?! Suffering and smiling don’t cut it at all…”

Even when I don't always agree with Bishop Oyedepo, you see his stand on this Hate Speech bill. I deeply stand with him on that one!! Hate Speech bill is dead! — Ifeanyichukwu (@Afu_Dimkpa1) December 5, 2019

Yes, Bishop Oyedepo is speaking truth to power. He's a private citizen & is exercising his right to freedom of speech and expression. What is the official govt definition of hate speech?

Is Singapore worthy of emulation in the context of free speech & human rights abuses? https://t.co/Xcb6lLTPqc — Festus Green 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@FestusGreen) December 5, 2019

Just because Bishop Oyedepo said he is not in support of hate speech hailers are criticizing by calling him PDP chairman It’s only in Nigeria supporters of the government will see people criticizing the government as opposition APC Government won’t be in power forever. — QUDUS (@QdPaper) December 5, 2019