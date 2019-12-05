David Oyedepo

Nigerians have continued to air their opinion on Bishop David Oyedepo’s comment on the controversial hate speech bill.

Speaking at Shiloh 2019 tagged ‘Breaking limit, Founder and general overseer of the Living Faith Church, a.k.a. Winners Chapel described the bill as a ‘crazy idea.’

Oyedepo said the bill was aimed to silence Nigerians, and boasted that he cannot be silenced because he is called by God.

Oyedepo said “Hate speech is one of the craziest ideas ever.

“You say something truthful about them and they call it is hate speech? You can’t silence a man of God because he is called by God.

“A prophet is answerable to God only, what God tells him he will say. You cannot stand for God and be a loser.

“I don’t know if anyone loves Nigeria more than I do. Imagine they are not hanging killers, they want to hang ‘hate speakers?

“ Anyways that is dead already if the wicked will not stop his wickedness God will stop his wickedness.”

However, while some of the comments on Twitter trolled Bishop Oyedepo for his opinion, most of the comments supported his opinion on the bill.

A commentator wrote: “Bishop Oyedepo has spoken. The proposed Hate Speech Bill is arrant nonsense. Everyone knows this. FGS, what happens to opposition parties whose job is to put the incumbent government on their toes?! Suffering and smiling don’t cut it at all…”