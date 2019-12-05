The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Prof. Bilikis Bidemi Idowu as the new Provost of the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Otto-Ijanikin, Lagos.

According to an official statement issued by the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, the appointment will take effect on 11th January, 2020 after the expiration of the tenure of office of the incumbent Provost.

Idowu, a Professor of Health Education, is currently a lecturer at the Lagos State University. She is an Alumni of University of Lagos where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in 1995 after graduating with a Diploma in Physical Education in 1991.

Upon the completion of her Masters Degree in Physical Education in 1999, Prof. Idowu proceeded to the University of Ibadan and obtained a Doctorate Degree in Physical Education in 2005.

Prof. Idowu, who is expected to serve for a single term of five years, has authored and co-authored several books on Physical and Health Education. She also co-authored the nationwide recommended Textbook “Physical Education for Primary Schools 1 to 6”.