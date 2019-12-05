Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia state, appeared calm after he was sentenced to a 12-year jail term on Thursday.

The Senate chief whip was definitely optimistic before the commencement of his case, but after the presiding judge, Mohammad Idris pronounced the jail sentence it quickly dawn on him that he won’t be going home.

As the warders moved towards him with handcuffs, Kalu who was well dressed in his attire had to resort to diplomacy.

“Where are you taking us to now? Please don’t handcuff me. I will follow you,” he said.

Prior to the judgment, Kalu stood trial on a 39-count charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Senator was charged alongside his company Slok Nigeria Limited, and Udeh Udeogu, a former director of finance and accounts in Abia for diverting N7.65 billion from the purse of the state government.

While Kalu bagged a 12-year jail term, Udeh Udeogu was sentenced to five years jail term.