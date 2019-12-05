The remains of first Military Governor of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson was on Thursday buried at the Ebony Vault, Ikoyi, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Earlier, a funeral service was held for him at the Hoare’s Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Yaba, Lagos.

At the funeral service were former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd); former President, Olusegun Obasanjo; former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also at the event were Senator Oluremi Tinubu, former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, Mrs Victoria Gowon, former Military Governors and Administrators in Lagos State, Col. Olagunsoye Oyinola; Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, General Buba Marwa, former Governor of Cross River, Mr Donald Duke; Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and several others.

A huge crowd that spilled over to the main road of Herbert Macaulay Street, in Sabo, Yaba and adjoining streets causing traffic jam also witnessed the last rite of passage for the late General.

The memorial service was officiated by Most Rev Obafemi Adeleye, the Archbishop of the Diocese of Lagos Mainland of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Rev Oluwole Kuyebi, the host church’s presbyter and minister in charge, among others.

After the service, the remains of Johnson was driven to Ebony Vault, Ikoyi, for interment.