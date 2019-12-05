Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has inspected some ongoing 2017 UBEC-Oyo SUBEB intervention projects in the Ogbomoso and Ibadan zones.

This was contained in a statement issued by Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the state Commissioner of Information and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

The statement quoted Adeniran as reiterating the importance of the projects to the improvement of basic education in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the standard and the speed at which the projects were being executed, saying most of them would have been ready before the second term resumption in January 2020.

Adeniran said that the completion of the projects would ease the commencement of the 2018 intervention projects, noting that the inspection had become necessary in view of the governor’s passion for the sector.

The chairman’s first point of call was Methodist Primary School, Bodija, Ibadan, where he assured the school authorities that government would soon site a model school there, in fulfilment of the government’s pledge to improve learning in the state.

“Therefore, let me plead with the traders displaying their wares at the entrance of the school, thus blocking the entrance, to please vacate the space, as a big project will soon commence here,” he said.

Adeniran also visited Anwaru-Islam Primary School I, II and III, Eleyele and St. Peter’s Primary School, Aremo, where he urged the contractors on-site to speed up the projects, against the resumption of the pupils in January 2020.

He also that the project at Elewura Community Primary School, Elewura, had been completed and was already being used by the pupils.

Speaking on the recent vandalism of facilities in public schools by hoodlums, the chairman said that the government would henceforth ensure the arrest and prosecution of anyone found disturbing the peace of schools, during and after school hours.

Adeniran also monitored the ongoing unified examinations in some of the public primary schools he visited.

He said that the essence of the monitoring exercise was to ensure that quality returned to the education system in the state.

The chairman noted that the Makinde-led administration had strengthened the unified examination so as to nurture the pupils from the scratch, adding “this will go a long way in curbing failure.

“This government has paid for the unified examination for public primary schools in the state, while the past administration rested its responsibilities on the shoulders of the parents.

“With this examination, we can know the competence level of each pupil we are nurturing and know how to help them.

“With this kind gesture by the governor, no pupil will be absent based on lack of funds,” Adeniran said.