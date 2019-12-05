By Akin Kuponiyi

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu was on Thursday found guilty of N7.56 billion fraud by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the presiding Judge, Justice Mohammed Idris.

Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, he used to defraud Abia State was forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Also, his aide, Jones Ude who was the Director Of Finance in the Abia State House was sentenced to a five-year jail term.

The presiding Judge, Idris described money laundering offence as a crime against humanity.

Details later…