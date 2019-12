By Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court sitting Lagos on Thursday found a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, guilty of N7.1bn fraud.

The former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu was found guilty alongside two others, which are his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and Udeh Udeogu, who was Director of Finance and Accounts at the Abia State Government House during Kalu’s tenure as governor.

Details Later…