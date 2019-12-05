A group of women protested, on Thursday, in front of the Federal High Court in Abuja to demand the immediate release of the #RevolutioNow convener, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

While protesting, the elderly women removed their blouses, revealing only their bras to drive home their demand.

According to the women, Sowore their ”son,” had not committed any crime, therefore, President Muhammadu Buhari should order his immediate and unconditional release from the detention of the Department of State Services.

Sowore has been in DSS detention since August 2019.