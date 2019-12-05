An Iyaganku Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday, remanded a 32-year-old Ibrahim Isiaka in Agodi Correctional Centre, for allegedly strangulating his father to death.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs. T. B. Ogunkanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in custody pending receipt of legal advice from the state Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ibrahim of Alagbagba area, Ashi, Ibadan was in court on a one-count charge of murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Ojeleye, told the court that Ibrahim on Nov. 8, at about 10.00 am, allegedly caused the death of his 72-year-old father, Busari Isiaka, by strangling him to death.

Ojeleye said: ”The defendant was alleged to have pushed his father to the floor in the process. The incident was said to have occurred at Alagbagba area, Ashi Bodija, Ibadan.”

He said the offence contravened Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Ogunkanmi, thereafter, adjourned the matter till Feb. 13, 2020, for mention.