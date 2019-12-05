Divock Origi was a Merseyside derby hero again with two goals as Liverpool won a frantic clash with Everton 5-2 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Belgian kicked off the scoring after just six minutes of the Premier League meeting with a sweet touch and finish from Sadio Mane’s sublime through ball – and there were five more goals in the opening 45 minutes.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Origi and Mane each netted in fine fashion for the Reds, who produced spells of scintillating football, while Michael Keane and Richarlison responded for the Blues to keep the contest alive.

And Jürgen Klopp’s side sealed it in the 90th minute with a Georginio Wijnaldum effort to make it 14 wins out of 15 in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool therefore maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the table and made history with their 32nd consecutive league game unbeaten – a new club record.