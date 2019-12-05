By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Prince Gbolahan Lawal, the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture on Thursday officially launched the reforms in the Red Meat Value Chain in Lagos State at Ita-Faji Market, Lagos.

This is sequel to the new reforms that the Lagos state government adopted to sanitise the red meat value chain in the state, with plans in place to unfold what it termed the immediate, intermediate and long term strategies for immediate implementation in the state.

The reforms introduced by the state government is aimed at regulating the ways and manner red meat is handled by retail meat sellers within the state. The reform has, therefore, introduced the “Caged Net with Teflon”.

Teflon is an unbreakable white plastic that would protect the wooden surface of the butcher’s tables where raw meat is sold. It also prevents red meat from getting contaminated. The caged net which comes with the Teflon will prevent flies and the indiscriminate and unhygienic ways of touching meat by prospective buyers at the point of purchase in the meat market. The initiative would guarantee a healthier state and citizens.

The event had in attendance the Chairman Lagos Island East LCDA, Hon. Kamal Bashua, Representative of the Special Adviser, Ministry of Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, Chairman Lagos State Butchers, Alhaji Kazeem Bamidele, Chairman Progressive Butchers Association, Alhaji Wasiu Akande, Mama Loja Deputy General, Lagos Island East LCDA, Alhaja Raliatu Adebayo and a host of other dignitaries.

Hon. Kamal Bashua, Chairman Lagos Island East LCDA, thanked the state government for prioritizing the health of the citizens and for choosing the LCDA for the flag off of the initiative while promising to give the initiative the needed support just as he pleaded with concerned stakeholders to embrace the initiative for the benefit of all.

Prince Gbolahan Lawal emphasized that meat hygiene is very important and the main objective of the reforms in the red meat value chain is to boost Lagos State’s beef processing to meet International best practices while stressing that the launch of the Reforms in the Red Meat Value Chain is a pilot scheme that would be extended to other parts of the State.

Lawal said the exercise is a collaborative effort with Presidents, Secretaries and members of the Board of Trustees of the Butchers Association in the state in order to avail them of the new reforms as well as solicit their cooperation and support for the success of the reforms in the red meat value chain as Lagos wants to raise the standard of slaughtering, processing and marketing of red meat in the state.

He noted that from the handling of animals up to the processing stage where meat is taken to the market for sale, proper care and attention must be ensured, hence, the formal launch of the three-pronged strategy with the acronym – ATM; Abbatoir, Transport, Market- aimed at providing wholesome and hygienically processed beef for the populace that will encourage more investors within the value chain.