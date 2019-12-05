The Lagos State Government has charged Directors of Administration and Human Resource in the State’s Public Service to brace up for the challenges of modern public administration.

The government said a lot was expected of them, especially as Lagos assumed the status of a Smart City.

Head of Service, HoS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, spoke at the opening session of the 2019 Retreat, organized by the Public Service Office, Office of the Head of Service, for Directors in the Administrative and Human Resource Cadre, in Lagos State Public Service, held at the Orchid Hotels, Lekki.

He said the theme of this year’s Retreat, “Relevance of Directors of Administration and Human Resource in the implementation of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda,” was carefully and deliberately chosen in tandem with the policy thrust of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Muri-Okunola stressed that the Public Service Office, had thus organized the retreat to ensure that, as directors, they should imbued with relevant knowledge, skills and competences essential to their efficiency and effectiveness in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.

”As human societies advance and societal needs change, you must abreast yourselves with the new technologies which emerge alongside new challenges that require modern management tools, new knowledge and new skills for proficiency in Information and Communication Technology,” he said.

Muri-Okunola, thereby implored all the directors to familiarize themselves with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration, adding that, it was also important to recognize the fast paced evolution of precepts, concepts, strategies and technologies in the work environment.

’’It is only by recognizing and embracing a continuous learning culture that the Administration and Human Resource Cadre will continue to remain, not just relevant, but indispensable, to the Public Service in general,” he added.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Samson Ajibade noted that the theme for this year’s Retreat was apt, as it would also optimize growth and enhance the capacity of the participants through knowledge sharing and in line with the reform and policies of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

He, however, implored all participants to work in tandem with the Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries for implementation of policies and coordinating the activities of departments, as it related to their Ministries Department and Agencies, adding that all efforts must be in tune with the on-going reforms of Sanwo-Olu.