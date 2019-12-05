Lady Gaga might ”have babies” soon

Lady Gaga revealed that she might have little ‘Gaga babies’ in the next decade.

The 33-year-old icon is ready for what’s ahead when it comes to her career, beauty brand, and personal life. While sitting down and getting dolled up with YouTube starNikkieTutorials on her channel, the popular singer opened up about wanting to have babies in the future.

“More music, not retiring any time soon… all kinds of different music,” the Oscar winner explained in the 27-minute video.

When asked what she thinks will happen for her in the next 10 years. “I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams.”

“I’m living my inspirations right now, in this moment,” she continued. “When I get inspired, I do things right away. There will be tons of crazy things that I do over the next decade,” she added. “I just don’t know exactly what they are, which is why they’ll be extra crazy.”