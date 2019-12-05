Lady Gaga might ”have babies” soon

Thursday, December 5, 2019 12:31 pm | Entertainment, News

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga revealed that she might have little ‘Gaga babies’ in the next decade.

The 33-year-old icon is ready for what’s ahead when it comes to her career, beauty brand, and personal life. While sitting down and getting dolled up with YouTube starNikkieTutorials on her channel, the popular singer opened up about wanting to have babies in the future.

“More music, not retiring any time soon… all kinds of different music,” the Oscar winner explained in the 27-minute video.

When asked what she thinks will happen for her in the next 10 years. “I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams.”

“I’m living my inspirations right now, in this moment,” she continued. “When I get inspired, I do things right away. There will be tons of crazy things that I do over the next decade,” she added. “I just don’t know exactly what they are, which is why they’ll be extra crazy.”

While she didn’t give too many details about when she plans to have little Lady Gaga’s, it’s clear she’s focusing on her newest project, Haus Laboratories.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest

Melania Trump wades into impeachment fight

13 mins ago

Obasanjo’s former adviser, Titi Ajanaku is dead

31 mins ago

Kano Assembly passes re-submitted Ganduje’s emirates bill

40 mins ago

Lady Gaga might ”have babies” soon

46 mins ago

Many dead, 38 missing as rain batters East Africa

1 hour ago

Sowore: FG is treating the judiciary with disdain – Soyinka

1 hour ago

Nigerian table tennis players deported from Croatia

1 hour ago

Breaking: Court orders DSS to transfer El-Zakzaky, wife to Correctional Centre

2 hours ago

Igbo cannot make presidency alone – Rochas Okorocha

2 hours ago

Latest

Melania Trump wades into impeachment fight

13 mins ago

Obasanjo’s former adviser, Titi Ajanaku is dead

31 mins ago

Kano Assembly passes re-submitted Ganduje’s emirates bill

40 mins ago

Lady Gaga might ”have babies” soon

46 mins ago

Many dead, 38 missing as rain batters East Africa

1 hour ago

Sowore: FG is treating the judiciary with disdain – Soyinka

1 hour ago

Nigerian table tennis players deported from Croatia

1 hour ago

Breaking: Court orders DSS to transfer El-Zakzaky, wife to Correctional Centre

2 hours ago

Most Read