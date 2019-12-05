The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) on Thursday inaugurated Local Government Revenue Committees of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state.

The Executive Chairman, KDIRS, Dr Zaid Abubakar, said during the inauguration in Kaduna, that the committees were made up of seven members drawn from KDIRS and each of the 23 local government areas.

Abubakar explained that the main responsibility of the committees was to carry out revenue assessment and issue demand notices.

He reminded the committee members of the barn on cash collection and urged them to work with the banks to collect revenues through their mobile agents.

He advised the committees to work with the chairmen and other staffs of the LGAs to ensure smooth revenue collection.

He urged the committee members to put in their best, adding that they would all be assessed based on their performance and anyone that failed to perform creditably, would be shown the way out.

“We will start assessing you after the first three months. Believe me, if any of you is not meeting up to expectation, even if you are my brother, I will show you the way out.

“Please, ensure that all revenue lines in local governments are efficiently collected, including land use charges.

“We have so far collected about 80 per cent of the N41 billion revenue target for 2019. We are doing our best to collect the remaining 20 per cent.

“With you onboard, we are sure of meeting the N45 billion target set for 2020,” he said.

On his part, Malam Mohammed Aliyu, Chairman, Soba Local Government, commended the leadership of the revenue agency for reinvigorating the committees to boost revenue collection at the local government level.

Aliyu, who is also the Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter, assured KDIRS of the council chairmen’s full support to enable the committees carry out their task efficiently.