US President Donald Trump promptly reacted to the statement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, asking the Judiciary committee to proceed with writing impeachment articles against the President.

In a series of tweets, Trump blasted the House Democrats baying for his head as ‘radical left” and painted himself as a victim of persecution.

“The do nothing, radical left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to impeach me over NOTHING,” Trump responded in a tweet.

“They hang their hats on two totally appropriate (perfect) phone calls with the Ukrainian president.

“This will mean that the(sic) beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future presidents. That is not what our founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united.”

Trump in a further tweet posted the result of a poll published by Rasmussen reports that purportedly gives him 52 % job approval rating.

“THANK YOU! #MAGA🇺🇸”, he wrote.

Today’s tweets followed earlier ones before Pelosi’s speech, in which he also attacked the Democrats.

“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business. We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to “Clean the Swamp,” and that’s what I am doing!”

In a statement on Thursday, Pelosi asked committee chairmen investigating President Donald Trump to go ahead with articles of impeachment, declaring that no one is above the law.

“The president leaves us no choice but to act,” Pelosi said in a status update on the impeachment proceedings.

“Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

Citing the testimony given by legal experts, career diplomats, administration officials and others over weeks of hearings before the House intelligence and judiciary committees, Pelosi asserted the “facts are uncontested” that Trump sought to gain personal political benefits through the abuse of his presidential power.

“If we allow a president to be above the law, we do so at the peril of our republic,” she said.