The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Adebowale on a six-count charge bordering on corrupt practices before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

Count three of the charge reads; “That you, Abdulfatai Adewale Adebowale, being a public officer, as the General Manager of Kwara State Television Authority, sometime between May 2015 and June 2015, in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Kwara State, used your office to confer corrupt advantage upon yourself, when you received a cash deposit of the sum of N2.3 million through your IBTC account from Sulyman Abdulkareem, being proceeds from the sale of land allocated to staff of Kwara State Television and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000”.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the EFCC.

Further hearing in the case has been adjourned till January 14, 2020, for cross-examination of the witness.