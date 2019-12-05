American actress, Emma Stone has gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Dave McCary after two years of dating.

The 31-year-old La La Land actress looked extremely happy and excited as she showed off her dazzling engagement ring from the 34-year-old Saturday Night Live segment producer.

Sharing a lovely photo of them posing together while flaunting the ring, Emma simply added a heart emoji to the photo’s caption.

The couple were first linked in November 2017 when they were spotted out together in New York City, and since then they have been inseparable.

Back in August 2018, the actress opened up about the prospect of getting married and having kids.

‘My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids,’ she said.

‘And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.’