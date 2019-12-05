A Federal High Court sitting in Jos has again threatened the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abubakar Mohammed and Abba Kyari, the officer in charge of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) with contempt for disobeying its orders.

It ordered, “The Inspector-General of Police (I-GP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abba Kyari, in charge of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), to appear in person on Dec 9 and explain why you should not be committed to prison for gross contempt of court.”

Justice Dorcas Agishi of the Federal High Court gave the order on Wednesday after the duo failed to produce a suspect, Nanpon Sambo, who was alleged to have died in police custody in Abuja.

She also ordered, “the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) should be informed for compliance.”

Mr. D.G. Dashe, Counsel to the suspect, had made two applications before the court to order the IGP and Kyari to appear before it to show cause why contempt charge should not be visited upon them for failing to produce Sambo dead or alive on Nov. 29 as ordered.

He also prayed for an order notifying the Attorney General of the Federation to ensure compliance by the duo.