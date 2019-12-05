Burna Boy’s song ‘On The Low’ tops Apple Music Sub-Sahara Africa top 10 streamed songs of 2019.

Indeed, the African Giant claims five of the top 10 positions, leaving other artists like JoeBoy, Davido, Rema, Beyonce‘ and Kizz Daniel to share the other positions of the most streamed songs on Apple Music in 2019 in Africa.

Most streamed songs of African artists on Apple Music:

1. Burna Boy “On the Low”

2. Zlatan & Burna Boy “Killin Dem”

3. Burna Boy “Anybody”

4. Joeboy “Baby”

5. Burna Boy “Gbona”

6. Burna Boy “Dangote”

7. Davido & Chris Brown “Blow My Mind”

8. Rema “Dumebi”

9. Beyonce,SAINt JHN,Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

10. Kizz Daniel & Davido “One Ticket”

Globally, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and other genre-bending superstars are among the artists Apple Music users listened to most in 2019, according to the platform’s breakdown of its most-streamed album, songs and artists.

Eilish’s debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was the top-streamed album, while her track “bad guy” was the fifth-most streamed song.

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)” crowned the list of most-streamed songs, followed by Post Malone & Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” and two tracks by Grande: “thank u, next” and “7 rings.”

While most of the tracks on the list were released this year, the ranking also indicates that Apple Music fans are still going hard for 2018 hits like Halsey’s “Without Me” and Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE.”