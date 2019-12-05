By Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor Alh. Yahaya Bello on Monday assured National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state of adequate security and welfare during their stay.

Bello gave the assurance at the swearing-in ceremony of the ‘2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream 2’ corps members deployed to the state at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Asaya, Kabba.

The governor was represented by the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Sani-Ogu Salisu

”Kogi is a safe haven for you all during your primary and secondary assignments.” He affirmed, advising the corps members to stay loyal to the scheme and the country.

”Gentlemen Corps members, you have just displayed maximum loyalty before the Judge few minutes ago, you are to uphold this promised loyalty to the nation.

”By implication, you are expected to exhibit much sincerity during your service year. Over the years, the NYSC Scheme has lived towards its expectations in nation building assignment.

”Little wonder, the scheme is noted to be the most enduring youth organization with the mandate of transforming youths into leaders of integrity.

”In Kogi State, our youth corps members have regularly received good motivation to enable them contribute to state’s development in education, infrastructure, rural health and social mobilization and sensitization”.

Earlier, Mr Olayiwola Lasaki, the State Coordinator of NYSC, said the orientation course would equip the corps members with practical, social and leadership skills required for the challenges of the service year.

Lasaki said that the Orientation Course for corps members was an avenue in which they were taken through the basic tenets of the scheme.