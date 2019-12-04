Justin Bieber took to Instagram to passionately speak against racism.

The Canadian singer said he spoke some hurtful words too when he was young, not knowing he was wrong. Now, he’s calling on others to desist from doing that.

“Stand against racism,” he wrote.

He added: “When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words. Racism is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human beings and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!”