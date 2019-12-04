By Gbenro Adesina

The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, has continued to cause ripples in the country with the recent issuance of threat of grievous sanction by the Federal Government of Nigeria to the Vice Chancellors of federal universities who are yet to be captured under the programme.

Just like the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the Medical and Consultant Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, has equally resolved not to participate in the scheme.

PM News reliably gathered that the University College Hospital, UCH, Chapter of MDCAN, unanimously agreed in a meeting held on November 28, 2019 that the medical consultants, who constituted 90 percent of the membership strength of MDCAN-UCH would stay away from IPPIS until ASUU ruled otherwise.

According to a letter dated November 29, 2019, signed by UCH MDCAN Secretary, Dr. J. O. Obajimi and titled, “Resolution on Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS”, the union stated, “ASUU directive not to participate in the IPPIS data capturing exercise remains the position of MDCAN, UCH, Ibadan. This decision will be adhered to until there are further directives from ASUU on the matter. Members are enjoined to remain vigilant while we await the further directives on the expected amicable and speedy resolution of the matter by the ASUU/FGN Team”.

However, uncomfortable with the daring attitude of ASUU on the IPPIS programme, the federal government has warned all the vice chancellors of the federal universities against the consequences of joining ASUU in its determination not to be captured under the scheme on or before Friday December 6, 2019.

In a letter written by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to all vice chancellors of the federal universities, through Committee of Vice-Chancellor Secretariat, No. 4 Parakou Crescent, Wuse 11, Abuja and titled “Enrollment of Federal Universities into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, (IPPIS), the government expressed it displeasure over the refusal of some vice chancellors who are yet to participate in the scheme.

The letter dated December 2, 2019 was received by all the concerned Vice Chancellors the same day.

The letter stated, “It has come to the attention of the federal government that some vice chancellors of the federal universities are yet to enroll into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, (IPPIS) one week after the commencement of the exercise. This passive response from the leadership of these universities appears to be an indirect demonstration of their unwillingness to key into this government policy designed to promote transparency and accountability in the government expenditure.”

It stated further, “Consequently, those that are in this category are hereby advised to enroll on IPPIS on or before Friday, 6 December, 2019 to enable us meet the deadline set by the federal government for the payroll of federal universities”.

It concluded, “Please note that failure to do so will attract appropriate sanction accordingly. Please accept the assurance of my warm regards”.

Though, there is a rumour that the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka and his deputies have secretly been captured in defiance of ASUU’s directive, sources close to the Tekena N. Tamuno building housing the Vice chancellors office and his deputies controverted this rumour.

Our source said there was nothing like that, arguing that the vice chancellor and his deputies are full-fledged loyal members of ASUU.