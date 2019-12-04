President Donald Trump has reacted to the viral video that showed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron mocking him at a reception in Buckingham Palace for NATO leaders.

Trump called Justin Trudeau “two-faced” after a video seemed to show him venting to other world leaders about Mr. Trump’s behavior at a NATO anniversary celebration designed specifically to avoid unwanted disruptions.

While taking questions from reporters ahead of a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Trump was asked to comment on the viral video.

“Well, he’s two-faced,” the president said. After a long pause, he added, “He’s a nice guy. I find him to be a very nice guy.”