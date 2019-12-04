Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Jose Mourinho was clearly unhappy following Tottenham’s defeat at the Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The two managers exchanged words behind the scenes at Old Trafford immediately after the fixture, which United won 2-1.

Solskjaer, however, refused to reveal the words exchanged when asked during his interview on Amazon Prime Video, following the game.

And while the happy Solskjaer refused to reveal what the two managers said to each other he confirmed that Mourinho wasn’t happy to be on the losing side.

“No one likes to lose the game,” explained the Manchester United boss.

“But we are all the same, we just want to win games.”