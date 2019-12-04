A smuggler trying to spirit 385 litres of petrol across the Nigerian border, that he concealed in two caskets have been arrested in Ogun state.

He was intercepted by a Joint Special Taskforce comprising of Officers and Men of Ogun I Command, Federal Operation Unit Zone “A” and Controller General of Customs Strike Force.

The smuggler had concealed the petrol kept in 13 Jerry cans of 25 litres and six Jerry cans of 10 litres in two new caskets inside a rickety Mazda 626 with Lagos number LSD 617 CW.

His gimmicks didn’t beat the Special Task Force.

Abdullahi Maiwada, Public relations officer of the Customs for the Ogun 1 Area Command warned that the Command will not beat a retreat in the fight against smuggling in whatever disguise.

“We therefore appeal to the general public to embrace legitimate means of livelihood and to avoid smuggling in all its ramifications. The eagle eye is all around Ogun state to halt new techniques initiated by economic saboteurs to perpetuate their illicit acts”, Maiwada said..