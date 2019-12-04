UK based media consultant, DJ Abass has pointed out the similarities between the sexual abuse allegations brought against Prince Andrew of England and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA.

DJ Abass pointed out that Prince Andrew and Biodun Fatoyinbo’s sexual abuse allegation cases are similar in the sense that both women were underage when it happened and the incident occurred many years ago before the incident was brought to the limelight.

He also pointed out another similarity. He said that Virginia’s case against Prince Andrew was struck out from the court as being “immaterial and impertinent”. Busola’s case against Fatoyinbo was also dismissed for being ” empty and sentimental”.

But DJ Abass said that one difference in both cases is that people aren’t asking Virginia why she took so long to come out with her story, whereas, Nigerians are asking why Busola took 20 years to speak up. He says this is what he finds hard to understand.