By Gbenro Adesina

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed a Kano indigene, Alhaji Ahmed Murtala as a Special Assistant on Community Relations 1, as well as Dr. Olufunmilayo Salami as a Special Adviser on Health.

Makinde also approved the appointment of Chief Jacob Adetoro as chairman, Federal Constituencies Liaison Officers, while naming 14 Constituency Liaison Officers, representing each of the State’s 14 Federal Constituencies.

According to a statement signed by the governor’s Special Assistant on Print Media, Moses Alao, the Governor also approved the appointments of Hon. Femi Josiah as a Special Assistant on Community Relations II for other communities.

The Governor urged the new appointees, whose appointments took effect from November 27, to see their appointments as a call to service, charging them to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.

The new Special Assistant on Community Relations for the Arewa Community, Mr. Murtala, hailed from Nasarawa Local Government of Kano State and had his primary and secondary school education at St. Brigid Boys School, Mokola, Ibadan and Community Grammar School, Mokola, Ibadan respectively.

He will serve as the bridge between the Oyo State Government and the Hausa/Fulani community as well as other Northern groups scattered across the state.

Governor Makinde had, at a recent forum, while receiving a contingent of the Niger State Youths, which were in Ibadan to present him with a white horse and an award in recognition of his excellent service delivery in the first six months in office, promised to appoint a Special Assistant from the Hausa/Fulani community to serve as the link between the government and the community, especially in the face of farmer-herdsmen crisis.

The appointments were communicated through letters signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun.

The 14 Liaison Officers appointed by the Governor were: Alhaji Ajibike Osuolale Lateef (Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa); Alhaji Salami Lukman Adisa (Saki East, Saki West and Atisbo); Alhaji Afees Tijani (Orelope, Irepo and Olorunsogo); Hon. Ganiyu Laaro (Oriire, Ogbomoso North and Ogbomoso South); Mr. Sanjo Akintola (Ogo-Oluwa and Surulere); Mr. Wale Ogunmola (Afijio, Oyo West, Oyo East and Atiba); Hon. Monsuru Oduola (Ibarapa North and Ibarapa Central).

Others were: Mrs. Julian Nwachukwu (Ibadan North); Mr. Olumide Akinlade (Oluyole); Alhaja Kafilat Olayiwola (Ido and Ibarapa East); Alhaji Labule Ishola (Ibadan South-West &North-West); Alhaja Yahaya Akinbile (Ibadan South-East and North-East); Mrs. Wulemot Ibitoye (Akinyele/Lagelu) and Mr. Adegboyega Akinlolu James (Ona-Ara and Egbeda).