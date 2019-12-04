First Lady, Aisha Buhari has announced the graduation of one of her daughters, Aisha Hanan Buhari Jnr, with a first class degree.

What ought to be a celebration of brilliance and academic excellence with the First Family has been overshadowed by speculations as to where the younger Aisha graduated.

In her tweet on Tuesday night, Aisha edited out the school, but the photographs displayed and some of the people who attended, including the wife of the Nigerian High Commissioner in UK, clearly indicates that the graduation ceremony was held in UK.

Aisha Buhari also did not state Hanan’s course of study.

“Alhamdulillah ! Today I was joined by family members, friends and well wishers for the graduation of my daughter, Aisha M Buhari Jnr who graduated with a first class degree.

“I’m grateful to the good people of Kebbi State, where her final project was located for all their support. I want to particularly thank H.E. Gov Atiku Bagudu, Ibrahim Bagudu, the First Lady of Kebbi the Emirs of Gwandu and the Emir of Daura”, she tweeted.

However checks on Google indicated that Hanan Buhari graduated from Ravensbourne University , London. She studied photography, which has been her passion. Last year, she held an exhibition in Abuja during which she displayed some of her works.

Based on Penrose Way, Greenwich Peninsula, South London, Ravensbourne University is a digital media and design university, with vocational courses in fashion, television and broadcasting, interactive product design, architecture and environment design, graphic design, animation, moving image, music production for media and sound design.

The school, which was established in 1962, charges yearly £9,259 for UK students and £13,500 for international students.