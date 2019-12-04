Nigerian lifestyle vlogger, author, and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa discloses how tough 2019 was for her.

The media personality who clocked 35 in November shared the post below to state that she’s still here no matter how rough the road might have been:

It’s been a long year TM, you’ve had a crazy busy year, you’ve had a mentally challenging year, you’ve broken through and you’ve been broken, you’ve won and you’ve lost too but you are still here, growing, glowing, building, thriving, loving, hurting, believing and surviving this thing called life. WCW #tmissababygirlforlife #tm