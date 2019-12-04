Nigeria’s Minister of State and Employment, Festus Keyamo has mocked ‘Twitter senators’, Shehu Sani and Dino Melaye for failing to return to the red chamber, though they are active on the social media.

Melaye and Sani who lost their seats are very active on social media platforms, including Twitter.

Melaye, who ran under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, lost to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress. Sani was defeated by Senator Sani Uba also of the APC in Kaduna Central.

“Have you noticed that all Twitter Senators are finally out of the Upper Chambers? It tells us that the world of real politics in Africa is not yet played on social media.

“Social media has not had a substantial impact on our politics. Real politics is different from social media,” Keyamo tweeted.

